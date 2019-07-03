Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

SBRA stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

