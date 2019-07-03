Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. 270,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,751. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,370,000 after buying an additional 475,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,051,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,431 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 389,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,495,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

