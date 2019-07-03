RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $592,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

RT Minerals Company Profile (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

