Robert Martinsen Sells 1,500 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Martinsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Martinsen sold 500 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $9,190.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Martinsen sold 2,000 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Robert Martinsen sold 6,000 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 97,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $724.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nlight by 1,201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 863,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after buying an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,514,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

