Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.18 Million

Analysts expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to announce $116.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.54 million and the highest is $134.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full year sales of $448.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.62 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $578.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Roan Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Roan Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 348,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,933. Roan Resources has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

