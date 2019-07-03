Ripio Credit Network Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00038391 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004814 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001712 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, DragonEX, C2CX, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.