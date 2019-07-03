Reviewing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Eventbrite alerts:

This table compares Eventbrite and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A SVMK N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eventbrite and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.59 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -11.45 SVMK $254.32 million 8.43 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -11.52

Eventbrite has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eventbrite and SVMK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 SVMK 0 3 5 0 2.63

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.06%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than SVMK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVMK beats Eventbrite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.