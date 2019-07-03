Reviewing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 17.81% 9.33% 0.94% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

38.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Equitable Financial does not pay a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $37.45 million 2.33 $7.04 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

