Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $20.23 on Monday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.41). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retrophin will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $45,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

