Research Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $19.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $217.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,623. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

