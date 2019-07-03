Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.