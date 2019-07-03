Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
NASDAQ RBNC opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.36.
Several research firms have recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
