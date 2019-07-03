Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Down 5.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.87, approximately 2,441,972 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,007,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Realogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $784.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider bought 119,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,137.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Realogy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 372,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 247,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $19,372,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

