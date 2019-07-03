Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Rate3 has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $287,337.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Coinrail and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.33 or 0.05648478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00036699 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000256 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013417 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, DDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, HADAX, ABCC, Hotbit, DEx.top, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.