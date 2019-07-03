Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) versus PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Financial Survey

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Radware and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 3 0 3.00 PaySign 0 1 3 0 2.75

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $11.37, suggesting a potential downside of 16.97%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than PaySign.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 4.70 $11.73 million $0.29 85.24 PaySign $23.42 million 27.61 $2.57 million $0.09 152.11

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 7.09% 5.54% 3.75% PaySign 11.72% 66.72% 15.11%

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats PaySign on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

