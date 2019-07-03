Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570,822 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,375,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,893,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 360,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

