Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ranger Energy Services Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $40,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,983 shares of company stock worth $437,416 in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

