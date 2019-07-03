Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,909,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 2,213,318 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 203.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

