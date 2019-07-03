Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PRPO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 332,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,787. Precipio has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 533.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.71%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

