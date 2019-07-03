Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of POLR opened at GBX 605.40 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.88. The firm has a market cap of $584.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Get Polar Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Quintin Price purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

POLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Numis Securities dropped their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.