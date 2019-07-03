Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON PCFT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 186,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.66. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.32. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.88 ($1.88).
Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile
