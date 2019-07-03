Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PCFT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 186,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.66. The stock has a market cap of $285.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.32. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.88 ($1.88).

Get Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.