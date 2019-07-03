Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Trading Down 15.8%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.40, 592,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 72,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Points International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Points International during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Points International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Points International by 15.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

