PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PLAYTECH PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PLAYTECH PLC/ADR stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. PLAYTECH PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

