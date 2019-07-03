Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 8.7%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.80, 774,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 572,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

In other news, Director Ken Ludlum bought 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

