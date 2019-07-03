Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 1,179,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

