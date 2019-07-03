Peony Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Peony has traded up 125.7% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $8,680.00 and $1.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 441,513 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.