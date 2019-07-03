PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. PDF Solutions reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

