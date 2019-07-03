Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

