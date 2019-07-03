Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

