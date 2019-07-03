onG.social (ONG) One Day Volume Tops $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One onG.social token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. In the last week, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00277059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.01720902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00150137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000577 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social launched on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social . onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

