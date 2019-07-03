Olympus Labs Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, FCoin and OKEx. Olympus Labs has a market cap of $570,496.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.15 or 0.05521878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs is a token. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,500,000 tokens. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Olympus Labs’ official website is olympuslabs.io . The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

