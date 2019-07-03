Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ODP. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Office Depot from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.08.

ODP opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,205,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Office Depot by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,530,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,306,000 after buying an additional 4,049,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Office Depot by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,121,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 2,995,389 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Office Depot during the first quarter worth $9,271,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Office Depot by 267.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,682,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 1,952,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom.

