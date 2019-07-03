Ocean Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $7.90 million and $1.04 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00277059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.01720902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00150137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 545,035,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,712,350 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.