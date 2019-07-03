Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ocean Bio-Chem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

