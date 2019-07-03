NOW Token (NOW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One NOW Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, NOW Token has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $15,983.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.29 or 0.01707760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00150706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. NOW Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,735,008 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

