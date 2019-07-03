Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to benefit from the diversified product portfolio and large customer base in the end markets. Also, it should gain from buyouts and solid product portfolio. For, instance, the buyout of Clada Medical Devices has been strengthening the company's Advanced Technology Systems segment. In addition, its policies of paying dividends and repurchasing shares work in its favor. In addition, for fiscal 2019, operating margin is predicted to increase 100 basis points year over year. However, risks from rising cost of sales and higher debt levels are concerns. Further, forex woes are likely to hurt sales growth by 2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed its industry. In addition, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Nordson has a one year low of $110.16 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $96,082.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at $852,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,558 shares of company stock worth $1,795,707. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

