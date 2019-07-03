Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $44.76, approximately 241,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 324,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,066,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

