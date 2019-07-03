No BS Crypto Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $143,091.00 and approximately $21,446.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00273958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.01711329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00149911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000569 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

