NIO’s (NIO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.20 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on NIO and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.70 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of NIO opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

