Nicky McCabe Buys 44 Shares of Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Nicky McCabe acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £115.28 ($150.63).

Shares of LON:FSV opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.57. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is -2.63%.

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

