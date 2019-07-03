Nexus Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nexus has a market cap of $19.75 million and $375,379.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 63,525,601 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.