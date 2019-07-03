National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 331,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,739. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $960,054. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,785,000 after buying an additional 328,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.