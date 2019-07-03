National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank of Canada provides banking services, including retail, corporate and investment banking. It operates in three business segments, personal and commercial, wealth management, and financial markets. The personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a range of services, including credit, deposit and investment solutions and international trade services. Wealth Management provides financial advice, investment solutions, products and specialized services. Financial Markets provides corporate, public sector and institutional clients with banking and investment banking service. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

