Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will post $381.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.70 million and the highest is $387.10 million. Msci reported sales of $363.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price objective on Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.57. 166,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,311. Msci has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $246.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.51.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Msci (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.