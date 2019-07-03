MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Equities analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to post sales of $10.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the lowest is $9.85 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $9.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $66.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.12 million to $75.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.03 million, with estimates ranging from $88.48 million to $185.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MorphoSys.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million.

MOR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.