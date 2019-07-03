Michael Hsing Sells 10,960 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $1,529,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,992 shares in the company, valued at $158,957,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 8,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,939.41.

On Friday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,354 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total transaction of $1,496,049.46.

On Thursday, April 4th, Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.20, for a total transaction of $2,385,068.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. 630,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,704. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

