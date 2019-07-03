Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.92 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Metal has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and $1.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00274549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.73 or 0.01712798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00150579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,085,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

