Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) PT Raised to GBX 455

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MERL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (down from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Merlin Entertainments to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective (down previously from GBX 295 ($3.85)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.45 ($5.28).

Shares of MERL opened at GBX 449.70 ($5.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. Merlin Entertainments has a one year low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a one year high of GBX 451.50 ($5.90). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.83.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

