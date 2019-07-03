Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 120,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,893. The company has a market cap of $961.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

