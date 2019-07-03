MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 35000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health (CVE:MDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.