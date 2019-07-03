Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 189,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,639,863 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

